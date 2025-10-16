5 Indiana Defensive Contributors MSU Fans Must Know
Offense has been a struggle lately, along with many other things, for Michigan State over the last few games. The Spartans are 108th nationally in total offense and just recently only put up 13 points at home versus UCLA this past Saturday.
Now, MSU has to go up against the third-ranked Indiana Hoosiers. It also might have to do without its starting quarterback, Aidan Chiles, who left the game against the Bruins in the third quarter and did not return. If Chiles cannot play, redshirt freshman Alessio Milivojevic would be set to make his first career start.
Through six games this year, IU is undefeated and ranks fourth nationally in total and scoring defense. Oregon's mere 20 points last week is the most that Indiana has surrendered this year, and the Ducks are ninth in the country in scoring.
As for the Hoosiers' defense, whose coordinator is Bryant Haines, here are five players who have stood out this year:
DL Mikail Kamara
Mikail Kamara was one of the players IU head coach Curt Cignetti brought over with him from James Madison. Last year, Kamara was one of the best pass rushers in the country, totaling 10 sacks (fourth in the Big Ten) and 15 tackles for loss (third in the conference).
The box score statistics haven't been there yet for Kamara this season; he only has one sack and two tackles for loss. Still, Kamara is Indiana's best-graded defender on Pro Football Focus (84.5).
S Louis Moore
Whoever the quarterback is for Michigan State, he has to be aware of where safety Louis Moore is lurking on every play.
Moore already has intercepted four passes this season, including one in each of the Hoosiers' last two games. Only USC's Bishop Fitzgerald has more interceptions in the Big Ten (5).
S Amare Ferrell
Michigan State also needs to be aware of Indiana's other starting safety, Amare Ferrell. He's just behind Moore, with three interceptions on the season. Ferrell and Moore are half of the players in the Big Ten with at least three picks (USC's Fitzgerald and Minnesota's John Nestor).
Moore has gotten his interceptions during IU's games against Old Dominion, Illinois, and Iowa.
LB Isaiah Jones
An all-around guy Indiana has is linebacker Isaiah Jones, who was one of the players who stuck around with Cignetti's arrival. This year, Jones leads the Hoosiers with 4.5 sacks (t-3rd in the Big Ten) and 10.0 tackles for loss (most in the conference).
He also has one interception, making him the only player in the Big Ten with at least 2.5 sacks and a pick.
CB D'Angelo Ponds
Expect to see D'Angelo Ponds lined up across from MSU wide receiver Nick Marsh a lot on Saturday. One of Cignetti's JMU guys, Ponds was one of the best corners in the country last year and has been fantastic again this season.
According to PFF, he has only allowed 69 yards across 145 coverage snaps, allowing 11 catches on 21 targets. He has not given up a touchdown and does have one interception.
