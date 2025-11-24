How MSU Can Attack Maryland's Weak Spots
The Michigan State Spartans want to try to end the 2025 season on a high note as they take on the Maryland Terrapins at Ford Field to conclude the season.
2025 has gone about as poorly as any season for MSU in recent memory, possibly surpassing the disastrous 3-9 season in 2016. Jonathan Smith’s team has regressed in his second year, when many expected it to take a step forward.
Maryland is 4-7 but has committed to another season under Mike Locksley, and this game is gettable for the Spartans. Saturday’s game against Iowa was gettable, but MSU sputtered down the stretch and blew the lead.
However, MSU has shown more competitiveness in the last few weeks, so a game against a bad Terrapins squad gives it a good chance to end the season with a victory and avoid a winless Big Ten schedule.
The Terrapins are not good on the defensive side of the ball. Let’s break down where the Spartans can attack Maryland and get their first conference win.
Beating the Maryland defense
Maryland allows 220.5 passing yards per game, which ranks 13th in the Big Ten. The Terrapins just allowed Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood to throw for 215 yards and two touchdowns in a 45-20 rout.
The Maryland secondary lost a few key contributors from last season, including Dante Trader Jr., so the Spartans do not have to worry about those players. Alessio Milivojevic should have a good day putting the ball in the air.
One of Maryland’s weakest spots, however, is its run defense. The Terrapins allow nearly 177 rushing yards per game, which ranks 16th in the Big Ten.
The Spartans have not been able to get their run game going, especially in games where Makhi Frazier does not play. The offensive line has been a mess due to injuries, and MSU lacks speed at running back.
However, this game could be a chance for Brandon Tullis and Elijah Tau-Tolliver to run wild, Frazier included, if he returns healthy next week.
Tullis and Tau-Tolliver had a few good runs against a stout Iowa defense, and if the offensive line is opening up holes for the Spartan backs, the team should find success on the ground against a bad Maryland defense.
The key to MSU winning the game will be running the football. Spartan teams have often been excellent at controlling the line of scrimmage and dominating on the ground, although that has not been the case this season.
Want to win and avoid a winless Big Ten slate? Run the dang football.
