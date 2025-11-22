Mark Montgomery Reflects on Return to MSU With Detroit Mercy
Former Michigan State standout and assistant coach Mark Montgomery returned to East Lansing on Friday night, this time as the head coach at Detroit Mercy, as his Titans lost to the Spartans, 84-56.
Montgomery spoke after the game about what it feels like to come back home and also what he's seen in the development of several players that he helped bring here, such as redshirt sophomore guard Jeremy Fears Jr., who had 18 points and 11 assists. A full video of Montgomery's press conference is below.
Watch Mark Montgomery here:
Additionally, a partial transcript of Montgomery's press conference has been provided below.
Transcript
MONTGOMERY: I didn't appreciate Michigan State making that last three. So I'll make sure Coach Izzo knows that. With all seriousness, I'm just kidding.
I thought that both teams competed. The guys came out, I just said, you know what, we're just gonna compete, play hard, fight every possession. Everyone knows Michigan State came here on a roll.
I don't think they, nope, they didn't play quite as well as they played Kentucky, but I can understand. But a great atmosphere, it's always great coming back home where you're welcome. Coach [Izzo] said he hates these games, I said I don't know why, because he's never lost one.
But I thought our guys did everything we could do to compete, and this is only gonna help us get better.
Q: If I could, give me a moment to unpack this welcome home. Homecoming and the Horizon [League]. First, can you talk about this homecoming, not just as a coach, but as a player too, if you go back that far? And also, how does a game like this and this schedule that you have help you for success in Horizon League?
MONTGOMERY: Alright, let's talk about the homecoming. It's fun when, before the game, you can go see Steve Smith, college roommate, a guy that I won a championship with. And I'm talking to Coach Izzo, and then Ken Redfield. I remember him hosting me on my visit, and also when we won the Big Ten championship, he comes on the court and gives you a hug.
Those memories, when you're 18 or 22, you never know what's gonna happen 30 years later, but I thought that was pretty fun. This is no matter what, it's always gonna be home.
When you play four years, and you coach 13 years, and as Coach said when he started off coaching for Jud [Heathcote], 13 years as a coach at Michigan State under Izzo, really guys, it's like 30 years, because every day it's like a battle.
