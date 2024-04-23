BREAKING: Michigan State Loses 3rd Running Back To Transfer Portal
A rough day and week continued for Michigan State Football on Tuesday, as the Spartans have now lost three players today as well as their third running back to the transfer portal since the spring window opened on April 16.
Redshirt senior Jalen Berger, who transferred to MSU ahead of the 2022 season after two years at Wisconsin, is back in the transfer portal following the conclusion of the Spartans' spring practice. He joins defensive tackle Derrick Harmon and defensive end Andrew Depaepe, who entered the portal earlier on Tuesday.
During Michigan State's Spring Showcase scrimmage on Saturday, the 6-foot-1, 210-pounder had four carries for 19 yards, with a touchdown. In two seasons at MSU, Berger ran for 776 yards and seven touchdowns across 17 games played. He was the Spartans' No. 2 running back a season ago behind redshirt junior Nate Carter, and played in five games before suffering a season-ending injury in MSU's 49-0 loss to rival Michigan last October.
MSU running backs coach Keith Bhonapha had this to say about Berger during spring practice: "I think he's excited to be back out there. Obviously, it's one of those things where, especially with what it sounds like the injury that he had, you want to make sure he's 100 percent before you go just straight full-throttle with him. I've been pleasantly surprised with the way he moves. He does catch the ball very well. We haven't done a bunch so far in our installs with thowing him a bunch of screens or anything like that, but I do think he's going to be a exciting player to watch. Just with the injury that he had, just with his mass, he's going to have to get bigger and continue to work because he couldn't really work out during that time [while injured]."
Despite returning to the field, it appeared that Berger had dropped to No. 3 on MSU's depth chart behind Carter and true freshman Brandon Tullis. Michigan State has been actively looking for help at running back in the transfer portal this spring. However, so far, Michigan State has only seen tailbacks leave the Tom Izzo Football Building. Berger is the third Spartan running back to enter the transfer portal this week, joining redshirt junior Davion Primm and redshirt freshman Jaelon Barbarin.
Michigan State has seen 12 players leave the program since the portal opened on April 16, including both starting defensive tackles in Harmon and Simeon Barrow, three defensive backs in Eddie Pleasant III, Marqui Lowery and Sean Brown, offensive lineman Braden Miller, wide receiver Antonio Gates Jr. and linebacker Ma'a Gaoteote. Going back to the start of the 2023 season, the Spartans have lost a whopping 31 players to the transfer portal.
Head coach Jonathan Smith and his staff added 11 players to their 2024 roster during the winter transfer portal window, all of whom remain with the program through spring. The Spartans added a 12th transfer, former Indiana EDGE rusher Anthony Jones, out of the portal earlier this week, but Smith and his staff have more roster holes to fill going forward.
For a full look at Michigan State's transfer portal activity, click here.
