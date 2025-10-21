Breaking Down MSU's Opponent: Michigan Offense
The Michigan State Spartans are trying to get their season back on track, and winning a rivalry game against the Michigan Wolverines would be a major step in the right direction.
Michigan is playing good football this season, sitting at 5-2 and ranking No. 25 in the AP Poll.
The Spartans have not beaten the Wolverines in three seasons, and a fourth would cause many fans to lose faith in the future of the football program.
Jonathan Smith has work to do to get back into the good graces of Spartan fans, and winning the rivalry that many fans questioned if he understood would be a good start.
MSU has struggled on the defensive side of the ball this season, allowing the second-most yards and most points per game in the conference. Michigan is not a high-scoring offense, but it might be able to move the ball easily against the Spartans’ bad defense.
Let’s break down Michigan’s offense and see how the Spartans can slow the Wolverines down.
Michigan State vs. Michigan's offense
Michigan is sixth in the Big Ten in total offense (417.9 yards per game), 13th in passing offense (205.7), third in rushing offense (212.1), and 11th in scoring offense (28.7 points per game). The Wolverines can move the football but struggle to cash in on their opportunities.
The Wolverines are quarterbacked by Bryce Underwood, arguably the most heralded freshman QB college football has seen. He has quickly taken command of the offense and has made some impressive throws this season.
Michigan has done what it does best this season, and that’s run the football. Justice Haynes has slowed down a bit since his torrid start, but he still ranks ninth in the nation in rushing with 705 yards and eight touchdowns.
MSU must also watch for Jordan Marshall, who has 434 yards and four touchdowns on the season. Underwood can also use his legs effectively.
Despite Underwood’s solid season, Michigan still does not throw the ball a lot, and Indiana transfer Donaven McCulley is the team’s leading receiver with 369 yards and two touchdowns. Andrew Marsh and tight end Marlin Klein will feature in the passing offense, too.
The Wolverines’ offensive line is always good, and MSU’s lifeless pass-rush must find a way to get home against Underwood, or he will have a field day running and throwing the ball.
If the Spartans can slow down Michigan’s rushing attack and make Underwood throw the ball more than usual, they could jump in front of a few passes and make plays.
If that does not happen, they might allow the Wolverines to find new life on the offensive side of the ball.
