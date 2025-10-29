Michigan State Basketball Lands Respectable Spot in Preseason Bracketology
Last season, Michigan State basketball entered the season unranked in the preseason top 25. By the end of the season, Michigan State finished as a two seed in the NCAA tournament with the help of senior Jaden Akins and star freshman Jace Richardson.
Now, both Jaden Akins and Jace Richardson, along with others, have left Michigan State. Now with Jeremy Fears, Coen Carr, Jaxon Kohler, and Carson Cooper returning, Michigan State is ranked 22nd in the AP preseason poll.
As the season is just a week away from starting, many have already started to do preseason bracketology, as both The Athletic and ESPN released their predictions. The athletic has Michigan State as a four seed against the 13-seeded Towson University Tigers, while ESPN has Michigan State as a five seed against the twelfth-seeded Yale Bulldogs.
Since the 1997-1998 season, Michigan State has not missed the tournament. If the Spartans are going to be in the top half of the tournament, they are going to need two major factors to happen
Coen Carr becomes a superstar
I said before that Carr needs to be a big part of MSU to beat UConn in their exhibition game. Throughout the season, Carr needs to be the x-factor for every game.
We have all seen his highlights on TikTok or Instagram and are amazed at his out-of-this-world athleticism. However, to really become that go-to player, he needs to develop an outside shot.
Carr doesn't need to be Steph Curry shooting the ball, but having a respectable jumper will allow him to drive past his defender more easily and finish inside. If Carr could attempt 1-2 shots per game, then it should give him the confidence in his shot.
Last Month, following the Spartans' first practice of the season, Izzo commented on his shooting and said that he has improved on his shooting. "Coen Carr has become a better shooter," Izzo said. "He's shooting the ball better.
MSU finds their sixth man
Last year, Tre Holloman embraced his role of being the sixth man for Michigan State as Jace Richardson was inserted into the starting lineup. Now, Holloman has left for the transfer portal to try to be a starting guard for NC State.
This year, the sixth man role is an unclear position as the bench is a relatively new unit compared to last season. In the exhibition match against Bowling Green, senior transfer Tre Fort was the sixth man as he went for nine points while shooting 3-7 from the field and 3-5 from beyond the arc.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on the difference in the offense when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.