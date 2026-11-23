The "swoosh" will remain on Michigan State's uniforms for at least a while longer.

On Monday, MSU and Nike announced that they would be extending their contract with one another for an additional eight years, spanning from July 1, 2027, to a new expiration date of June 30, 2035. Nike's logo first appeared on the Spartans' uniforms in 2000, and the relationship between Michigan State and the company hasn't been interrupted since.

“Michigan State and Nike are each recognized as leaders in our respective fields,” said Dan Bartholomae on Monday in a university press release. “In extending this partnership, we reaffirm our shared commitment to champion Spartan student-athletes in their quest for excellence, including a substantially increased level of support from Nike. We greatly appreciate Nike’s continued belief in the future of Spartan Athletics.”

Impact of Deal

Michigan State AD Dan Bartholomae walks the sidelines during a football game against Toledo on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Revenue generation has never been more important in college athletics than it is right now. Most athletic departments get the bulk of their revenue from their conference's football television rights deal, and the Big Ten is really no different. Everybody is trying to get a leg up on everybody else, though, and the apparel rights contract is a big part of that.

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Details on how much money Michigan State will get yearly from Nike were, unsurprisingly, not disclosed in the school's announcement. The 10-year agreement announced in 2015 was reported to be worth $34 million total by the Detroit News. Given that college sports is much more of a financial arm's race now than then and with inflation, it's probably a safe assumption that the annual figure now is greater.

Exact figures may be tough to come by, though. The contract would be exempt from FOIA law if the deal were done through the athletic department's new financial arm, Spartan Ventures, since it is technically a separate, non-profit corporation. MSU's jersey patch deal with MSUFCU was done that way, though the Detroit News also reported that the agreement is worth about $4 million per year. If it can be FOIA'd, a response from the school can be expected in roughly a week.

New Stuff?

Michigan State head basketball coach Tom Izzo stands on the sidelines before MSU's football game against Michigan at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

One interesting little tidbit at the bottom of the press release is that Michigan State will receive "custom basketball and football alternate uniforms" during the new deal. What that exactly looks like or may entail is certainly unknown at this point, but it certainly sounds exciting (maybe no neon football uniforms this time, though).

There will also be "Michigan State-specific basketball footwear," "Nike Sport Research Lab access for Spartan student-athletes for testing and training," and "recognition of MSU as a preferred testing partner," which is perhaps a sign of goodwill that the Spartans have gone up the totem pole out of all the schools and universities that Nike works with.