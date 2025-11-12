MSU Extends Sixth D1 Offer to 2027 EDGE Prospect
Kaylon Bailey, a 6'1'' 225-pound EDGE rusher, recently received his sixth Division I offer from Michigan State. The Spartans joined the mix for a key Class of 2027 recruit, as head coach Jonathan Smith knows defense is more important than ever.
After MSU's recent struggles, it comes as no surprise that he's prioritizing defense in his upcoming recruiting classes. While Bailey is nowhere near deciding where he's going to play, MSU being in the mix early will only help them in the long run.
The EDGE rusher position is one MSU has put a heavy focus on in their Class of 2026, and it seems like that'll be no different in the Class of '27. Bailey currently plays for Glenville High School in Cleveland, OH.
MSU Is Kaylon Bailey's Sixth D1 Offer
During the Spartans' bye week, MSU's safety coach, James Adams, stopped by Glenville to see Bailey in action. Adams immediately liked what he saw and knew that extending an offer was the right thing to do. Bailey took to social media immediately, "Blessed to receive my 6th offer from Michigan State University."
He tagged Coach Aadms, who made the trip to Ohio, something that goes to show just how much Bailey would mean to the program. Coaches traveling to see recruits in action go a long way, especially this early in the recruitment process.
Currently, MSU is battling it out with Syracuse, Pittsburgh, Iowa State, Bowling Green, and Eastern Michigan. EMU has been in the mix for the longest, as they first extended an offer on Aug 24, 2024. While MSU has been stuck competing with EMU recently for recruits, they are hoping that this time around, their offer didn't come too late into his recruitment journey.
Expect Bailey To Visit MSU
While the Spartans were off this past week, Bailey plans to make a trip to Spartan Stadium in the near future. Seeing as MSU's final game of the regular season on Nov 29 against Maryland is at Ford Field, recruits only have one more chance to visit where the Spartans play the majority of their home games.
Nov 15 vs. Penn State is MSU's last true home game, though they had plenty of recruits come by during their Bye week. The atmosphere and visits are never the same when there isn't a game going on, but just having recruits come visit still goes a long way.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on the difference in the offense when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.