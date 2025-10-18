A Check In On Wayne Matthews III After Scary Injury
In week four of their 2025 football season, the Michigan State Spartans faced off against the University of Southern California Trojans, and although the team generally had a good game, they had a scary injury to their defense.
Linebacker Jordan Hall had been ejected, and backup Wayne Matthews III came in, getting injured not very long into his playing time.
However, Matthews III entered play once again a week later, and will play again at the Indiana Hoosiers, so how well has he rebounded from his injury?
Wayne Matthews III Against Nebraska
- Even though he has regressed slightly from his beginning of season play, Matthews has had less time on the field and still performed even after the injury.
- Against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, he had five total tackles, two solo and three assists, against an offense that does not get stopped easily.
- If he had still been suffering and recovering after the USC showdown, he would have likely had one to two tackles and sat watching Hall instead of playing for him, but instead was on the field.
Wayne Matthews III Against UCLA
- The stat line improved slightly in the Spartans' 38-13 blowout loss to the University of California, Los Angeles Bruins, where he replaced one assisted tackle with an unassisted tackle.
- Already having the ability to improve after being carted off the field only two weeks earlier shows great optimism surrounding his play after the injury.
- Matthews is healthy again, and he's not just getting remedial cardio during garbage time; he's playing and playing well.
Going forward, even though the team has a lot to accomplish in the upcoming weeks, if they want to keep their head coach, Jonathan Smith, the team will be able to celebrate the quick return to health of their teammate.
But with their biggest test ahead against the Indiana Hoosiers, in which they will need all hands on deck, Matthews' health is not only to be celebrated but to be worked with so that they can put up a good fight.
