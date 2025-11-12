MSU's Grady Kelly on Becoming a Dad, Upcoming Senior Night
EAST LANSING, Mich. --- On the morning of Michigan State's game against Indiana on Oct. 18, Spartan defensive tackle Grady Kelly and his wife Eliana welcomed their first child, Shiloh, into the world.
Grady Kelly met his wife while he was at Colorado State, where he was for three years. After stopping at Florida State last season, Kelly is nearing the end of his final season of college football at MSU.
On Wednesday, Kelly opened up about his experience as a new dad and his five-year journey playing college football.
A full video of Kelly's press conference can be viewed below.
Watch Grady Kelly here:
Additionally, a partial transcript of what Kelly said has been provided. This is only a small part of everything, though, so watching the video is recommended.
Transcript
Q: How's everything been going on that respect [with the baby]?
KELLY: It's good, it's been like a huge adjustment. I'm sure if you guys are parents, you remember. It's been a huge adjustment, but it's been so special and I get to do it with my best friend. Just makes it all the more special.
But yeah, definitely like learning new stuff every day, figuring it out, and stuff. But it's been probably the most special thing I've ever done in my life.
Q: Can you walk us through, like, the timeline where you know, going to Nebraska or not, or is that all that worked out?
KELLY: Yeah, so her due date was actually supposed to be the game against the school down the road [Michigan].
But we went into the doctor and she had high blood pressure and some other symptoms and they said she was like pre-eclamptic and stuff.
So they told her, they wanted to do it right now, but we went through the night, see if her symptoms kind of got better and it didn't end up getting better. So they said, she probably has to be induced tonight.
So we induced her, or they induced her like right away. And then we were praying that it would come quick enough for me to get to go back down to Indiana. But it came like pretty late that morning, 9:02 that morning.
Q: So it was that Saturday morning, 9:02?
KELLY: Right, and we had made arrangements and plans for me to like drive down and everything, the whole nine. So we were like, maybe it'll come early enough, but it didn't end up [being that way].
