MSU Hockey Returning to Action for Great Lakes Invitational

Michigan State hockey is nearing game action for the first time in just over three weeks.

The third-ranked Spartans are participating in the annual Great Lakes Invitational on Sunday and Monday. MSU faces Ferris State on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET and will face either Michigan Tech or Miami (OH) the following day.

Michigan State's Porter Martone moves the puck against Michigan during the third period on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One storyline is that Michigan State will be without several key players due to the upcoming IIHF World Junior Championships. Ryker Lee and Shane Vansaghi will represent the United States, leading goal-scorer Porter Martone will captain Canada, and Eric Nilson will represent Sweden.

MSU won the GLI last year, the Spartans' first title in the event since 2009. Despite being without star goalie Trey Augustine , they beat Northern Michigan and eventual national champion Western Michigan to win the event. Michigan State has not won back-to-back Great Lakes Invitationals since it won four in a row from 1997-2000.

More on MSU's Path

Michigan State's head coach Adam Nightingale, right, calls out to players as assistant coach Mike Towns looks on during hockey practice on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, at Munn Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ferris State

Despite the absences of those playing in World Juniors, the Spartans are heavy favorites in their first-round game against Ferris State. The Bulldogs are 4-14 overall this season and are considered the fifth-worst team in Division I hockey on the NCAA's NPI system, which is used to select teams for the national tournament.

Ferris State has shown some upset pedigree, though. The Bulldogs took down Western Michigan, currently ranked seventh, back on Oct. 9 in Kalamazoo.

The former CCHA conference rivals (FSU is still in the conference) will now be playing for the 133rd time all-time. Michigan State has a strong advantage in the series, leading 78-39-15. The most recent prior meeting was a 4-1 Spartan victory on Dec. 28, 2023, which was also during the first round of the GLI.

Michigan State goalie Trey Augustine | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans On SI

Michigan Tech and Miami (OH)

If Michigan State takes care of the Bulldogs, there is no clear favorite on who the Spartans would face next in the championship game. The same thing goes for if MSU loses and has to play in the third-place game.

Both Michigan Tech and Miami (OH) have identical records of 10-6-2. MTU is 33rd on the NPI, while Miami is 25th. Miami also received enough votes in the most recent poll to be ranked equivalently to a tie for 25th. Michigan Tech received one vote, which is essentially a tie for 32nd.

The Huskies are coming off a sweep of Ferris State, while the RedHawks tied both of their games in their most recent series against Colorado College.

Michigan State's Charlie Stramel moves the puck during hockey practice on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, at Munn Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

