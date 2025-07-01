Spartans' Vansaghi Talks Offseason, More Following Draft Selection
Michigan State sophomore winger Shaen Vansaghi was selected with the 16th pick of the second round (48th overall) in the 2025 NHL Draft. He will soon be joining one of the top elite young cores in the league alongside one of his former teammates once he decides to head to the league.
Vansaghi was one of nine draft picks for the Flyers in this draft. He will more than likely return to Michigan State for his sophomore season after posting 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) 37 total games. He is focusing on improving his scoring production, efficiency and skating qualities this offseason.
"Big area of improvement, I think, and something that I'm trying to work on this summer is my skating efficiency," Vansaghi said. "Just being able to get out of the gate a little bit faster working on my first three steps and being a little bit more explosive.
" ... I personally believe that there's going to be a lot more points. I think I have a lot more to show, offensively, and I think that's the belief that I have. I believe in myself, I believe in my abilities and I believe in the work that I put in."
The St. Louis, Missouri native will be joining a team that recently traded for All-Star left winger Trevor Zegras, who joined the young core that includes winger Tyson Foerster, defensemen Cam York and Jamie Drysdale. This is a team that could have the makings of a promising future as it looks to improve last year's 33-39-10 record.
Vansaghi was coincidentally drafted to the same organization as his former Spartan teammate Karsen Dorwart. Following the conclusion of Michigan State's season, Dorwart made his NHL debut in Philadelphia, featuring in five games with zero points to begin his professional career.
"Karsen Dorwart, I played with him at Michigan State, he's a guy I can't say enough good things about," Vansaghi said. "Just a wonderful teammate, wonderful player, and just a great guy off the ice. I love hanging out with him, and a he's a good leader, I think, too."
The Spartans kick off the regular season in early October, and Vansaghi will be one of the crucial returning pieces that have a chance to win a second-straight Big Ten title, third-consecutive for the program.
Ensure that you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, and give us your thoughts on MSU's draft picks WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our electric community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.