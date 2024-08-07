2027 In-State Prospect to Visit Michigan State Soon
Coach Jonathan Smith and Michigan State have secured a respectable 2025 recruiting class in Coach Smith’s first offseason at Michigan State.
Coach Smith and the Spartans entered June with only a handful of commits in their 2025 recruiting class but used a productive June to help boost the class.
After June saw Michigan State nearly triple the number of commits it had in the 2025 recruiting class, Smith and college football programs nationwide had to wait until the beginning of August to begin handing out official scholarship offers to players in the 2025 recruiting class. Smith went to work as soon as possible, offering multiple scholarships within the first few days of August to players already committed to Michigan State’s 2025 recruiting class.
However, Smith also took the time to focus on a few recruits in future recruiting classes, offering many of them the chance to visit Michigan State for the Spartan’s home opener against Florida Atlantic. Smith plans to use the first game of his tenure at Michigan State as a springboard to improve recruiting efforts.
Smith has spoken about the importance of Michigan State having a more robust presence with players from Michigan on the recruiting trail. As has been the case with numerous recruits, Coach Smith has stuck to his word and emphasized Michigan natives while recruiting.
Michigan State recently invited in-state offensive lineman William Tobin to the first game of the Smith era, a home game against Florida Atlantic. The season opener against FAU should give recruits and fans alike an idea of what to expect from Coach Smith and Michigan State going forward. Tobin recently announced his invitation from Michigan State on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Michigan State is in the early stages of what Smith aims to make a relatively quick rebuild of the football program. Smith proved he has what it takes to turn things around, as he turned around Oregon State’s football program during his six years there before arriving in East Lansing. Still, Michigan State is a step up from Oregon State.
It will take Smith putting his best foot forward to have similar results in East Lansing.
