5-Star MSU Basketball Target Makes Decision
Michigan State basketball was within reach of landing its first 2025 commitment. Head coach Tom Izzo was closing in on five-star forward Jalen Haralson of La Lumiere, the alma mater to Spartan icon and NBA star Jaren Jackson Jr.
It came down to Michigan State, Notre Dame and Indiana. The Spartans and Hoosiers put in a valiant effort recruiting Haralson. But the Irish won out. Haralson made the announcement on a 247Sports livestream.
Haralson is the No. 14-ranked player in the 2025 class, per 247Sports. He is the No. 2 small forward in the class and the state of Indiana's No. 1 prospect.
Haralson would have been Izzo's ninth five-star recruit. Instead, he joins the likes of Vernon Carey and Josh Jackson in elite prospects that were within reach. Close, but no cigar.
Haralson's visit to Michigan State was thought to have been a major selling point. After his visit, he canceled official visits to Missouri and Kansas and sped up the visit to Purdue.
I spoke to Haralson's coach, Pat Holmes. There was a lot of potential that made Haralson an ideal Izzo prospect, beyond the three-level scoring ability and playmaking.
"That he's very talented and he knows how to play," Holmes said. "He makes people better -- he doesn't need to dominate the ball to impact winning. He moves the ball, and he makes the right play, he's just a coach's dream. But as a teammate guys love playing with him because they know he's gonna try to make the right play and make everyone around him better. Which is a testament to him and what he is about."
Of course, the tools and traits were desirable, too.
"At the rim, mid-range, and beyond the arc," Holmes said. "His ability to get to the free-throw line because he's 6-7, 215 pounds, strong, draws contact and finishes above the rim. He's got great court vision, so he can see the floor and make any pass he needs to. ... He's just a really well-rounded player. Defensively, he can switch all over the floor, and he just has very good basketball instincts.
"He's one of those well-rounded players that do anything you need a basketball player to do to help the team be effective."
The Irish scored a massive recruiting win.
