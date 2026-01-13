Man Utd Confirm Michael Carrick Appointment—And Make Point With Job Title

Manchester United have announced that Michael Carrick will lead the team as head coach for the remainder of the 2025–26 season.

The move sees the former club captain return to Old Trafford to succeed ex-teammate Darren Fletcher, who was put in charge on a short-term basis to oversee the recent games against Burnley and Brighton & Hove Albion until the next step was decided.

Fletcher, who now returns to his role as U18s manager in the academy setup, is believed to have been in contention to keep the job until the end of the season, while United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjær also spoke with the club. But Carrick was the one chosen.

“Having the responsibility to lead Manchester United is an honour,” Carrick said in a club statement. “I know what it takes to succeed here; my focus is now on helping the players to reach the standards that we expect at this incredible club, which we know that this group is more than capable of producing.

“I have worked with a number of the players already and have obviously continued to watch the team closely in recent years, I have total belief in their talents, dedication and ability to be successful here.

“There is still a lot to fight for this season, we are ready to pull everyone together and give the fans the performances that their loyal support deserves.”

Jason Wilcox, United’s director of football and the executive at the heart of disagreements with previous boss Ruben Amorim, said: “Michael is an excellent coach and knows exactly what it takes to win at Manchester United.

“He is ready to lead our talented and determined group of players for the remainder of the season as we continue to build the club towards regular and sustained success.”

Carrick’s History With Man Utd

Carrick’s been in this position before. | Craig Foy/SNS Group/Getty Images

As player, Carrick 464 United appearances between his 2006 arrival and 2018 retirement, winning 12 major trophies—including five Premier League titles and the Champions League. He was awarded the captaincy in the summer of 2017 ahead of his final season, although age and treatment for a heart condition ensured it was largely behind the scenes role, rather than on the pitch.

Upon hanging up his boots, Carrick immediately transitioned from player to coach, invited to stay at the club as part of José Mourinho’s backroom team. He was retained when Solskjær succeeded Mourinho at the end of 2018, before becoming caretaker himself for a three-game spell in 2021.

Carrick left Old Trafford in December of that year when Ralf Rangnick was appointed interim manager for the remainder of the 2021–22 campaign and brought in his support team. He then had almost three years at Middlesbrough, winning 63 of 136 games in charge, guiding them into the Championship play-offs in his first full season and the Carabao Cup semis a year later.

Carrick was sacked at the end of last season when Boro finished 10th in the Championship table and missed the play-offs for the second year running.

Carrick’s Record As Man Utd Caretaker

As caretaker, Carrick took charge of games against Villarreal, which secured a place in the Champions League knockout phase, Chelsea and Arsenal.

Date Result Competition November 23, 2021 Villarreal 0–2 Man Utd Champions League November 28, 2021 Chelsea 1–1 Man Utd Premier League December 2, 2021 Man Utd 3–2 Arsenal Premier League

Steve Holland Joins Coaching Staff

Steve Holland (L) assisted Gareth Southgate (R) at four international tournaments. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Former England assistant manager Steve Holland, who supported Gareth Southgate at World Cups in 2018 and 2022, and European Championships in 2021 and 2024, will be part of Carrick’s staff.

After injury denied him his own professional career, Holland began coaching in Crewe Alexandra’s youth academy in 1992, aged just 22. He worked there for 17 years, which ended with a spell as first-team manager in 2007–08, after which he joined Stoke City and then became Chelsea reserves boss.

Holland became first-team coach during André Villas-Boas’s shortlived spell at Stamford Bridge, and was later assistant manager under Roberto Di Matteo, Rafael Benitez, José Mourinho, Guus Hiddink and Antonio Conte. It was then, in 2017, that he joined Southgate with England.

Holland’s most recent job was four months as manager of Yokohama F. Marinos, sacked in April 2025.

United legend Wayne Rooney, who hasn’t worked in coaching since his dismissal as Plymouth Argyle manager on New Year’s Eve in 2024, has stated his desire to be involved in the coaching staff if asked.

“I’m not begging a job here by the way. Just so everyone knows, if I was asked to go in of course I would,” Rooney said on his self-titled BBC podcast, adding it would be a “no-brainer” for him.

“It needs people who know the football club … having people who know the club, care for the club and understand what it takes to be a Manchester United player. That's where the club needs to be.”

Man Utd’s Upcoming Fixtures Under Carrick

Manchester United’s recent exit from the FA Cup, coupled with a shock Carabao Cup elimination at the hands of Grimsby Town in August and the failure to qualify for any European competition this season, will cap the number of games left this season at 17 as only Premier League fixtures remain.

In his first two games this time, Carrick will face second and first in the table.

Date Fixture Competition January 17, 2026 Man Utd vs. Man City Premier League January 25, 2026 Arsenal vs. Man Utd Premier League February 1, 2026 Man Utd vs. Fulham Premier League February 7, 2026 Man Utd vs. Tottenham Premier League February 10, 2026 West Ham vs. Man Utd Premier League February 23, 2026 Everton vs. Man Utd Premier League February 28, 2026 Man Utd vs. Crystal Palace Premier League March 4, 2026 Newcastle vs. Man Utd Premier League March 14, 2026 Man Utd vs. Aston Villa Premier League March 21, 2026 Bournemouth vs. Man Utd Premier League April 11, 2026 Man Utd vs. Leeds Premier League April 18, 2026 Chelsea vs. Man Utd Premier League April 25, 2026 Man Utd vs. Brentford Premier League May 2, 2026 Man Utd vs. Liverpool Premier League May 9, 2026 Sunderland vs. Man Utd Premier League May 17, 2026 Man Utd vs. Nottingham Forest Premier League May 24, 2026 Brighton vs. Man Utd Premier League

