BREAKING: Michigan State Football Gets a Another Flip
The Michigan State Spartans dropped to 15 commits on Tuesday when four-star running back Jace Clarizio flipped to Alabama.
Wednesday brought better news. The Spartans were able to flip West Virginia defensive back commit Terrance Edwards, marking their fourth cornerback of the 2025 class along with LaRue Zamorano III, Aydan West, and George Mullins.
Edwards made the announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The Spartans were originally in the final three for Edwards this summer and even had an official visit lined up before he chose the Mountaineers. However, the Spartans reportedly maintained contact and kept up the pressure with the No. 47 athlete in the class, per 247Sports.
Edwards will likely stick to defensive back for the Spartans.
He was in attendance for this past Friday's victory over Purdue, which was a good sign. Committed prospects making official visits (or unofficial visits) signal an open recruitment. Such was the case with Edwards.
Edwards is a high three-star with an 88 grade, making him one of the highest-rated players in their 2025 haul. The Trinity Episcopal product is 6-foot-1, 180 pounds. He will likely be looked at to play all over the defensive backfield, with the size to take any spot. This defense likes do-it-all, fluid defensive backs anyway.
This marks a big win for the Spartans after losing Clarizio. On Monday, the Spartans had another flip go in their favor with three-star running back Zion Gist. They are in danger of losing Aydan West, which seems to be a done deal. His crystal ball favors Virginia Tech and he just visited Ohio State.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
