Could Spartans Potentially Lose Another Commit?
The Michigan State Spartans caught a huge break in the 2025 recruiting cycle when they landed a commitment from four-star running back Jace Clarizio.
It was storybook -- Clarizio was the hometown kid, a star for local East Lansing High School. The 6-foot, 190-pound ball carrier is the No. 37 running back in the 2025 class, per 247Sports, and Allen Trieu heaped a fair amount of praise on the prospect when he wrote the scouting report.
"One cut and go type of runner who shows enough burst and acceleration to get into open field," Trieu wrote. "Shows vision and ability to find running lanes. Looks to have enough top end to run away from defenders on the high school level although there is currently not a reliable verified time on him. Can string plays to the outside and get the corner but can also run between the tackles. Has subtle wiggle and is a twitchy athlete.
"Above average size. Is not a true power back but shows balance and runs through contact at times although he is more adept at side-stepping and avoiding defenders than going through them. Solid receiver out of the backfield although that is something he can keep getting more reps at. All-around back with no real glaring deficiencies and should be a starter at the high-major level."
In an era that sees running backs seemingly get smaller, look to Boise State's mega-star Ashton Jeanty, a 5-9 rusher, Clarizio has a bigger frame and one that running backs coach Keith Bhonapha is sure to have a lot to work with.
Getting him to stay in East Lansing might be the tricky part. Might. Clarizio was recently offered by Alabama and he took an official visit to Tuscaloosa.
He was in attendance for Michigan State's win over Purdue on Friday, but on Saturday in his MHSAA Division II playoff game against Byron Center, he was spotted wearing Alabama gloves.
That could be bad news for the Spartans with the early signing period fast approaching. Considering Clarizio was just at Michigan State on Friday, the optics certainly don't look good.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation.
