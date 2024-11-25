BREAKING: MSU Makes Major Move, Flips RB Target
The Michigan State Spartans have added to their 2025 recruiting class by flipping three-star running back Zion Gist, previously committed to Western Michigan.
Gist, a three-star running back and Frankfort Lincoln Way West product, visited the Spartans over the weekend for their victory against the Purdue Boilermakers. He told Allen Trieu of 247Sports the visit was a success.
"I got a chance to spend a lot of time with all the coaches — Coach [Keith Bhonapha] and Coach Smith,” Gist said. “The visit to Michigan State was amazing. The coaches really took the time to show me what the program is all about. I can tell they're building something special here and it's exciting. I'm grateful for the opportunity to see it all and meet the people there.”
Trieu had surmised that it would come down to Western or Michigan State as early signing day approaches. Gist is a 6-foot, 197-pound running back whose angry running style will fit what Bhonapha wants.
"I think I'm less on 'He has to be this big.' I've been fortunate enough to coach some really good players over the course of my career and some of the best ones have not fit the criteria that everybody wants," Bhonapha told reporters early this season about his prototypical ball carrier. "I do think this -- talked about the fundamentals already. When it comes to playing with great posture, your ability to transition. I think the next of that is going to be that ability to be a consistent runner. I think that comes in different shapes and sizes. A guy that is always falling forward. We're asking about catching the ball out the backfield. A guy that you can see on film catching the ball out the backfield."
The Spartans get their second running back of the 2025 class and move back up to 16 commits.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
