BREAKING: Spartans Get Great News on the Recruiting Trail
Michigan State is looking forward to the 2026 class and one of their top targets will be four-star running back Shahn Alston. Alston, of Harvey High School in Ohio, is the No. 7 running back in the class, per 247Sports, and the No. 118 overall recruit nationally.
Alston just released his top-8 schools on X, formerly Twitter, and the Spartans are included. Among Michigan State are Missouri, Auburn, Penn State, USC, Wisconsin, Florida and Nebraska.
The 5-foot-9, 205-pound running back is a perfect fit for what Jonathan Smith's Spartans want in a ball carrier. I spoke with Alston earlier this fall when he was offered, and he offered up some positive thoughts about Michigan State running backs coach Keith Bhonapha.
"I feel like he's really genuine," Alston said. "He always keeps it real. He's not the type to be stern and old-minded, he's flexible, he's loose, he's got some jokes. So I feel real genuine love from him. I feel like what he's telling me, it's real, not just the other stuff that some coaches say to every other recruit."
Alston has a great support system around him, especially in his father, Rahshahn. His father also found the Spartans coach to be a big plus for the green and white.
"He was very personable," he said. "I pride myself as being one of those that can sniff out the B.S., you know, and he came off as someone who is a very genuine person, and that's so relieving to me because we've been on recruiting visits where it's like, 'OK, come on Coach.' Like, 'Hey, yeah alright, you've done told this same story to 10 other running backs that have been up this way.' So, just the genuineness that he came from, he seemed to be a straight shooter. He said some things that basically separated himself to me, that made him stand out."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
