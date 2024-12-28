Elite MSU RB Target Alston to Make Announcement Soon
In 2025, Michigan State will target the more high-end 2026 talent. One of the names that is high on Jonathan Smith and Co.'s list is running back Shahn Alston of Harvey High School in Ohio.
Alston is a 5-foot-9, 205-pound four-star running back that matches ability to intangibles that the Spartans want in both a ball carrier and a player in their program. Alston is the No. 7 running back in the class, per 247Sports, and the No. 118 prospect overall.
This past season, Alston was recovering from knee surgery and only played in eight games. He still rushed for over 1,000 yards with 8.4 yards per carry and 16 touchdowns.
Alston will appear in the U.S. Navy All-American Bowl, featuring the best talent in the country, on Jan. 11. It is there that he will announce his decision at halftime. Michigan State is among his top eight teams, with Missouri, Nebraska, Auburn, Florida, USC, Penn State and Wisconsin also vying for his talents.
A crystal ball from 247Sports favors the Trojans.
The Spartans shouldn't fret, though. A lot can change before Jan. 11 and even if Alston were still to commit to the Trojans, there is an entire spring and summer cycle of official visits and contact to go around. Then, you have the late push we typically see in the fall when programs invite prospects, even the committed ones, to gameday visits.
Michigan State proved they could win battles with big NIL programs and historically dominant programs when they beat out Alabama on signing day to re-flip running back Jace Clarizio.
It doesn't hurt that both Alston and his father, Rahshahn, really like the Spartans and running backs coach Keith Bhonapha.
"I pride myself as being one of those that can sniff out the B.S., and he came off as someone who is a very genuine person, and that's so relieving to me because we've been on recruiting visits where it's like, 'OK, come on Coach'," Alston's father had told me. "Like, 'Hey, yeah alright, you've done told this same story to 10 other running backs that have been up this way.' So, just the genuineness that he came from, he seemed to be a straight shooter. He said some things that basically separated himself to me, that made him stand out."
Alston's shifty, angry running style and talent as a ball carrier would make him an ideal choice for the Spartans.
