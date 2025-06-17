BREAKING: MSU Lands Double-Legacy Prospect
Michigan State streak of class of 2026 commits has extended to six days.
On Tuesday morning, double-legacy three-star linebacker Adam Shaw announced on social media that he has committed to the Spartans.
Shaw comes off an official visit to East Lansing after decommitting from Rutgers.
The Pascack Valley High School (Hillsdale, New Jersey) prospect is ranked the No. 21 class of 2026 prospect in his state and the No. 87 linebacker in his class, per 247Sports Composite.
Shaw is the son of former Spartan All-American offensive tackle Scott Shaw, who played under Nick Saban in the '90s, and Angela DiJames Shaw, who played field hockey at Michigan State.
Adam Shaw also plays quarterback and threw for 1,341 yards and 13 touchdowns and rushed for 1,021 yards and 15 touchdowns last season.
He wrote the following in his announcement post:
"After an incredible journey filled with hard work, growth and support from those around me, I'm excited to announce my commitment to Michigan State University to pursue both my football and academic goals.
"To my family–thank you for the sacrifices, the support, and the love that's gotten me here. The mission continues – still bleeding green every step of the way.
"GO GREEN
Spartan Dawg for life."
The Spartans are up to 18 commits from the class of 2026. Adam Shaw's commitment is their third in less than 24 hours and their eighth in six days. They've landed 14 commits in the month of June.
Of the 18 commits from the class, 10 are on the defensive side of the ball.
Michigan State had been struggling to secure legacy recruits from the class of 2026, what with losing out on Gregory Patrick, an in-state four-star offensive tackle, and Kory Amachree, an in-state four-star running back.
Finally, the Spartans are able to land a legacy, and one who had previously been committed to a conference foe.
Jonathan Smith and his staff continue to get it done, and with one more weekend of official visits and other prior visitors who have yet to make a decision, they have a chance to close out the month strong.
