EXCLUSIVE: MSU 2028 QB Target Talks Latest in Recruitment
Donald Tabron II of Cass Tech is one of Michigan State's more important targets from the 2028 recruiting class.
The young quarterback recently caught up with Michigan State Spartans On SI to discuss his recruitment, as well as his relationship with the Spartans.
"My latest thoughts on Michigan State are really positive," Tabron said. "I’ve been watching the direction the program is heading under Coach Smith and his staff, and I like the energy and the vision they’re bringing. The way they’re building up the team, the culture they’re trying to establish it feels like something I could see myself being a part of."
Tabron detailed which coach he is looking to build a relationship with.
"On the Michigan State side, I’d love to build more of a relationship with coach (Jon) Boyer, the quarterback coach," he said. "I know how important it is to connect with the person who is coaching me on a day-to-day basis. Getting to talk about the vision for the offense, and how they see me fitting into that, would be huge.
"Nationally, there are a few coaches I’d like to start hearing more from. (Danny) O’Brien at Penn State is one of them because of his track record with QBs. Also, coach (Joe) Sloan at LSU. I’m just trying to stay open and ready to learn from whoever reaches out, but I’m definitely watching how coaches interact with their quarterbacks and how they develop them for the next level."
The talented prospect is looking at visit dates at this time.
"I’m still working out exact visit dates, but I definitely plan to get back to East Lansing sometime this fall," he said. "I want to get up there for a game, take in the atmosphere, and keep learning more about how they run things. I’m also planning a few other visits — possibly back to Oregon since I’ve already built a relationship there, and then places like Penn State and Maryland have been on my radar. I just want to make sure wherever I visit, it’s a place I can truly picture myself thriving on and off the field."
The recruiting process has picking up for Tabron, who still has three years of high school ball remaining.
"Recruiting’s been exciting lately," he said. "I’ve been blessed to pick up a few new offers. Had a great visit to Oregon and felt really good about how the coaches there see me. I’m not ready to name a top schools list yet, but there are definitely a few programs I’m building strong relationships with, and I’m starting to get a better feel for where I could fit.
"As far as a commitment, I haven’t even considered it yet. I want to take my time, do my research, and make sure the decision I make is the right one not just for football, but for academics and life after the game."
What is next for Tabron?
"Next up is continuing to build relationships, that’s the biggest thing right now," he said. "I want to keep talking with coaches, learning about their programs, and just growing as a player and a person throughout this process. I’m also focused on getting better every day, whether that’s in the weight room, on the field, or in the film room.
"A strong upcoming season is really the chance for me to keep showing who I am and what I bring to the table. I know there’s a long way to go, but I’m excited about the journey and grateful for every opportunity that comes my way."
