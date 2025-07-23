Michigan State's 2027 RB Recruiting Board
The Michigan State Spartans have been recruiting many different players from all over, including players inside the 2027 recruiting class. One of the top positions that they have been targeting is the running back position, as this is going to be a very high priority for the Spartans.
There are many players that they have already offered, as the grand total comes to 11, but the Spartans will continue to evaluate players and offer more prospects as time goes on.
Running back is going to be a key position for the Spartans when it comes to this class, as they haven't yet landed one from the 2026 class.
Let's take a look at some 2027 running backs to know.
David-Gabriel-Georges
The star running back attends Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and is one of the top players on that roster. They are nearly nationally ranked and have plenty of talent as he is recruited by almost every single program in the nation, the Spartans can attempt to do whatever they can to land them, but they have started to fall a little bit behind in this one. We will see if they can pick it up as he is a prize recruit, and arguably the best running back in the class.
Caden Waye
He is one of the better backs in the state of Georgia and has plenty of potential as he continues to grow as a player and has been a prized recruit for many of the teams who are recruiting him, even guys like Gabriel-Georges are recruiting him as well. One could argue that he is the most underrated running back in the country, and I could definitely see why people would say that. I anticipate him to be a high-level D1 athlete and have the potential to even be playing on Sundays.
Jaxon Keys
The Virginia back has expressed multiple times how much he loves Michigan State and will continue to be recruited by the Spartans at this time. This is a player who is likely to visit during the season, and if he doesn't, the Spartans will at least try to get him on campus.
He will be a fellow priority target for them, and many things can come from this. But at this time, there are multiple schools that are standing out, including Memphis and Ole Miss.
The full list is below.
* Kemon Spell (Penn State)
* David Gabriel-Georges
* Caden Waye
* Jaxon Keys
* Sa’Nir Brooks
* Jeremiah Stonewall
* Jance Henry
* Ezra Sanelivi
* CaDarius McMiller
* Terrance Grant
* Elijah Kimble
