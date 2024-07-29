EXCLUSIVE: Elite Jonathan Smith, MSU Football Commit's Game-Changing Trait
The Michigan State Spartans are targeting a certain type of player under head coach Jonathan Smith. Measurables, tools and traits -- prototypes, are a given. But Smith wants something more in the kind of talent his staff is recruiting to tentatively develop for three-to-five years.
Smith wants tough, physical players that can handle the level of football the Spartans' competition will bring -- Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, retooled Nebraska and Wisconsin programs, upward trending Illinois, and of course, the West Coast additions. UCLA, USC, Washington, and Oregon. All of which look formidable, or will be formidable, in the early days of the Smith era.
For Smith, stars on a Rivals or 247Sports profile do not matter. Nor does show-y performances at 7-on-7 competitions or mega camps. It will be the intangibles and what is shown on tape that make the difference for Smith.
The Spartans' recent commit LaRue Zamorano III, a long, physical cornerback that fits the mold of the modern era's prototype, could be one of the best recruits Smith has landed so far with the Spartans. But it isn't the lock-down ball skills and 6-foot-2 frame that will separate Zamorano from the rest. It will be his film study.
Spartan Nation traveled to Corona, California, for Zamorano's commmitment. There, we spoke to Centennial High School's defensive backs coach, Steven Burns. Burns highlighted Zamorano's commitment to bettering himself through film as a stand-out trait.
"He's a sponge in that area too. I preach it after every single practice, 'Watch film. Watch yourself or the players.' But mainly watch yourself," Burns said. "How to get better, what you messed up on that play, what can you fix on the next play, it's your technique. Learn from yourself, learn from the receivers. Now it's whoever we are playing the next week, watch and see how these receivers release, watch every single face on the receiver. And he's really accepting to that as well, because he'll tell me before, 'Hey, he's about to run this, because he's lined up this way or his feet are lined up this way.'"
Of what the Spartans would be getting with Zamorano, Burns said this:
"A hard worker, a guy that's coming in to win, coming in to take over, and just wants to give [the Spartans] his all."
The Spartans got themselves a promising player.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
