EXCLUSIVE: What Makes Elite Jonathan Smith, MSU Football Commit So Special
CORONA, Cal. -- The Michigan State Spartans landed three-star cornerback LaRue Zamorano III on Saturday, giving Jonathan Smith his 16th commit from the 2025 class and cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin his third defensive back.
Spartan Nation traveled to Centennial High School in Corona, California, to talk to Zamorano, his parents LaRue and Brittani, and his defensive backs coach, Steven Burns.
Zamorano is the No. 42-ranked cornerback in the class, per 247Sports Composite. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound corner is big and has length and plenty of speed. His physicality will fit nicely with Martin's preference for his prototypical cornerback, too.
Burns told Spartan Nation that Zamorano will need to work on his technique and improve it for the college level.
"Just understanding that using his size and his length and his speed to his advantage, not to the receiver's advantage," Burns said. "He'll guess and bait, and that's perfectly fine, but use your length, use his length, use your size and your speed. He can run with anybody, he is physical, loves that contact. So taking that, using that every rep, understanding that it's going to be better for him and make it easier for him."
Zamorano's physicality is unlike what many defensive backs, specifically corners, tend to possess in the modern game. Cornerbacks aren't big hitters, typically. But that's not Zamorano's style. Burns himself even flinches when he sees Zamorano deliver hits.
"There's hits, there's plays I'm like 'Oh!' and he'll just pop right back up like 'I'm okay, that's what I love.' College coaches love it, I love it, I was a physical player myself, but outside of that I just love physical athletes. Physical corners, defensive backs, that's part of the game. If you can't tackle, then hey, what you out there for?" Burns said.
Zamorano told Spartan Nation back in May that he "beating a receiver up at the line." He will likely thrive in man coverage and whether playing off or press. Zamorano had also said that he was told by the Spartans he had potential to contribute Day 1.
"They love how I can tackle, because most corners just can't really tackle, like that," Zamorano said. "But they love how physical I am and they love I am in man coverage and zone coverage, they feel they believe I can fit their scheme very, very well and potentially come in and play as a freshman ... They believe in me and that's what it's all about."
