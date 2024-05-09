EXCLUSIVE: MSU 2025 Target TE Noah LaPorte On Late Interest, Being Offered by Spartans
Michigan State and Coach Jonathan Smith offered another 2025 recruit on Wednesday.
Princeton High School three-star recruit Noah LaPorte was visited by Michigan State tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator Brian Wozniak, who extended the offer to LaPorte.
LaPorte is the No. 46 player in Illinois and the No. 198 wide receiver in the country -- though, Michigan State is looking at LaPorte as a tight end.
LaPorte is a 6-foot-6, 210-pound prospect who also has offers from Northwestern, Kent State, Ohio and Eastern Illinois.
LaPorte is getting recognition from schools a little bit later than most prospects. He spoke with Spartan Nation the day of his offer.
"Obviously, right now, I'm not taking any of it for granted," LaPorte said. "I've been told by a couple coaches that it's a little late for me blowing up. But you know, it's alright. And grinding is part of the story, it's the fun part. It's how you got there, not when you got there. It's a great feeling and obviously I don't want to stop now, I'm going to keep going and it's just a great feeling to have all these schools just believe in me.
"I'm not going to stop working."
LaPorte described the feeling of being offered by Michigan State.
"Any offer to play football for free is just an unbelievable feeling," LaPorte said. "It's a great feeling. Knowing that school wants you to come play for them and they're gonna pay for everything and they're gonna work, they're gonna do their best to get you [to play] at your best ability ... there's no better feeling than getting an offer from a school and obviously if they're giving you an offer they believe in you."
LaPorte said he had a workout with Wozniak before he got the offer. He also said Kansas would be visiting Princeton High School to work out LaPorte on Thursday.
LaPorte is one of several Illinois prospects being targeted by Michigan State on Smith's quest to rebuild the Spartans' recruiting presence in the Midwest.
Among the 2025 tight ends Michigan State is pursuing is three-star in-state product Jayden Savoury.
