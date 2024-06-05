EXCLUSIVE: MSU Football 2025 Priority Target WR Braylon Collier Likes Coach Hawkins, Says NFL is the Goal
Three-star 2025 wide receiver Braylon Collier is one of the best wide receivers in Ohio, and he is a priority target for head coach Jonathan Smith and the Michigan State Spartans. Collier was one of nine recruits who officially visited East Lansing on the weekend of May 31.
In an interview with Spartan Nation just after his visit Collier said one of the biggest things he likes about the Spartans is wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins. Collier said his relationship with Hawkins is "very strong", and that he believes Hawkins' track record says enough about his coaching ability.
"He knows what it takes to get to that next and he also knows what it takes to send guys to that next level, as he has proved it with receivers like Keon Coleman and Jayden Reed, receivers like that," Collier told Spartan Nation. "He knows what it takes to get there and he knows what it takes to send guys to the league ... It means everything, it proves to me that he has the tools that could help me out and take me to the next level because I want to be in the NFL, I'm going to be in the NFL one day, so, I just got to keep me head down, keep working, stay humble."
The 6-foot-1, 170-pound wide receiver considers his playing strengths to be his speed and route running ability -- similar traits to what made the aforementioned Reed such a formidable player during his time at East Lansing.
"Really, playing bigger than what I am," Collier said. "You know, if the ball is thrown up, I am going to high-point it, get the ball, score a touchdown. 50/50 balls I make them 100 percent me -- I try to do my best."
Collier said that his favorite player in the league was wide receiver Tank Dell, who burst onto the scene in 2023 with the Houston Texans. Dell is not a big receiver, and though Collier is almost three inches and five pounds bigger than Dell, Collier finds his success to be an inspiration.
"He's a very polished receiver for [having been] a rookie," Collier said. "His roots, coming from [junior college], going to Houston -- just really an inspirational story. But he's a very polished route runner and receiver for being a rookie."
Collier has official visits scheduled for Iowa State and Iowa.
