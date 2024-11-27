EXCLUSIVE: MSU RB Target Reveals Checklist For Target Program
Michigan State was recently visited by four-star running back Favour Akih, a standout prospect in the 2026 class. Akih has been offered and he will likely be a top priority for the green and white going forward, as the No. 13 running back in the class, per 247Sports Composite, and a top-150 prospect at that.
The Delaware, Ohio native is very forthcoming about what he wants in a program and what he is going to hold under a microscope on visits. He produced a list he made for me. Call it the boxes that need to be checked off for a school to have the privilege of Akih in its backfield.
"Right now, I'd say I'm really looking at the location," Akih said. "If it's a college town, my gut feeling, and if it's not far from home. To be honest, I want to be able to see my brother and my family a lot. And my relationship with the coaches. I try to build a pretty strong relationship with the coaches I stick with on the visit. Those are just a couple things I do on visits."
Official visits will be huge for Akih, like they are for pretty much any recruit. Officials allow prospects to get a look behind the scenes of a program -- more quality time with the coaches, get to know those who could potentially end up being their teammates.
I've spoken with several recruits who were sold during their official visits. They get more time to tour facilities, check out the academic side of things, and in one key instance I recall, get the honest feedback from the players. Several recruits I won't name were able to get a real feel for the coaching staff by talking in-depth with the players and how said players acclimated to Jonathan Smith and Co.
For Akih, there's more to it. He wants to get a good look at the help he will be offered academically, and he wants to see what kind of recovery facilities and programs schools can provide.
"You never know how football goes," he said. "Sometimes you get injured and football isn't the only thing. You're a student first, so to see the academic advisors and the trainers."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
