Spartans Flip 2026 Three-Star Safety, Land Second June Commit
The Michigan State Spartans are starting the month of June as winners, earning a pivotal commitment flip on Monday afternoon. One of the top secondary defenders in the country is taking his talents away from the Big 12 and into the Big Ten.
2026 three-star safety Brayden Thomas, who was formerly committed to Iowa State, has flipped his allegiance to the Spartans, per On3's Hayes Fawcett. This is a feather in the cap for the Spartans' recruiting efforts as they executed this flip flawlessly.
Thomas was a guy that the Spartans did not show a ton of interest in until very recently, first extending an offer on May 14. Two weeks later, he took a visit to East Lansing and wasted no time as he switched his commitment just days later.
The Spartans deserve a ton of credit, considering the visit must have gone flawlessly. Offers gain interest from recruits, but official visits are where the pen meets the paper. Michigan State exemplified that this weekend by immediately flipping a recruit in just over two weeks.
The Lakewood, Ohio, native formerly committed to Iowa State in February but had continued to take visits to competing programs after he announced he wanted to be a Cyclone. With the Spartans being such a late interest, it seems like the Spartans were an offer he could not pass up.
On Sunday, 247Sports' recruiting expert Alec Busse predicted that Thomas would flip his commitment, and he did so just 24 hours later. Thomas replied to a social media announcement of 2026 three-star linebacker Braylon Hodge committing on Sunday, hinting at a potential commitment.
Michigan State is getting a great talent in their defensive secondary in Thomas. The No. 32 prospect in Ohio and the No. 71 safety in the country for the 2026 class, per 247Sports' Composite rankings, Thomas has high potential to be a first-year starter for the Green and White.
The latest news on Thomas bodes well for the Spartans in future recruiting endeavors. Other recruits are seeing that Thomas quickly altered his decision and is passionate about becoming a Spartan. Many other prospects on the fence may follow suit, making Michigan State a future hotspot.
