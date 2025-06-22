EXCLUSIVE: '27 OL Talks Michigan State Offer, More
The Michigan State Spartans have been extending offers to many talented prospects from the 2027 recruiting class. Among this class are many talented recruits on the offensive line, but luckily for the Spartans, they have started to make a difference in one of the best prospects' recruitments.
The prospect that they have made a difference for is 2027 offensive lineman Brody McNeel. McNeel is a 2027 offensive lineman in the state of Virginia who currently attends Godwin High School and holds offers from many schools, such as Virginia Tech, Maryland, Penn State and Michigan State.
The talented prospect caught up with Michigan State Spartans On SI to discuss his offer from the Spartans and more.
"It feels great being offered by Michigan State," McNeel said. "They are definitely a dominant school, which is awesome to have the opportunity to play for,"
There are many coaches the talented prospect is looking forward to speaking with, including coach Jonathan Smith.
"(Offensive line) Coach (Jim) Michalczik and Coach Smith, I would love to build a better relationship with them," McNeel said. "I believe it is important to get to know your position coach and head coach more to understand a better feel of coaching style and how it would be if you were on the team."
The prospect has already visited for a spring practice, but will he return again?
"I have visited for a spring practice, but I am definitely planning to visit again in the future," McNeel said. "I want to visit again to learn more about the program and the coaching staff overall."
There are several schools that have piqued McNeel's interest.
"Some schools standing out for me right now are Kentucky, Michigan State, Virginia Tech, Maryland, and NC State," he said. "In no certain order. These schools all have awesome programs and seem like a possible fit for me."
One important aspect about Michigan State, in particular, intrigues McNeel.
"Family comes to mind when I think of Michigan State," he said. "I felt like family when I was visiting and was treated well."
The Spartans have started to make a difference in this recruitment as they continue to build a pathway to assert their dominance in the 2027 class.
Stay up to date on all your Michigan State football and recruiting news when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Be sure to also like and share our content when you follow us on X @MSUSpartansOnSI.