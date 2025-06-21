What Kayd Coffman's OV Means For Michigan State
The Michigan State Spartans are currently hosting multiple recruits for their final official visit weekend. This includes four recruits at this time. Those four recruits include two commits for Michigan State, a commit for UCF, and a target that they offered earlier in the month.
One of the commits that they are hosting is 2026 quarterback commit and long-term Michigan State verbal pledge Kayd Coffman. Coffman is one of the better recruits in the class when it comes to his position and national ranking as a whole. Coffman has been committed to the Michigan State Spartans since February and has yet to back off his pledge, which is a great sign at this time.
Coffman was one of the most recruited prospects when it comes to the QB position, as many schools were hopeful to land the prospect throughout his recruitment. The talented prospect holds offers from many schools, including the Ole Miss Rebels, Iowa State Cyclones and the Cincinnati Bearcats.
While he holds offers from schools from all over, the talented QB received all of his offers prior to is commitment, until the month of May when he was offered by the Colorado Buffaloes. While there are many teams that can say they have done a good job at the QB position as of late, one school that tops the list is Colorado. After a great career at Colorado following his transfer, they just put Shedeur Sanders in the league, which can be intriguing for any prospect.
This includes Julian Lewis, who at one time was the No. 1 QB in the 2026 class before he reclassified to the 2025 class and became a top-five QB commit in that class at a very young age. The Buffaloes also brought in Kaidon Salter, who was one of the better QBs in the transfer portal.
This goes to show that the Buffaloes have an experience of getting good QBs to town, especially when Deion Sanders takes over. While this is something many thought could be worth the headline, Coffman stayed true to his commitment, and didn't move any further in his recruiting process with the Buffaloes past the offer.
It is no secret that many of the schools on his list would love for him to flip, but that will not be the case for the prospect who recently confirmed with Michigan State Spartans On SI that he is locked in with the Green and White. You can read that article here.
All this visit does for the talented prospect is reassure his commitment even more when he knows that Michigan State is the place that he wants to be. This does nothing but lock his recruitment down even more until December.
Stay up to date on all your Michigan State football commitment and visit news when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Be sure to also like and share our content when you follow us on X @MSUSpartansOnSI.