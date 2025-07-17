EXCLUSIVE: EDGE Fameitau Siale Reaffirms Commitment to MSU
The Michigan State Spartans had a great month of June, where they landed many of their top targets in the class. One of those was one of their better commits from the class who will likely be a rush end for the Spartans at the next level following his successful high school career, Fameitau Siale.
Michigan State commit Siale held offers from multiple schools. Some of these schools competed hard and received official visits prior to his commitment to Michigan State. Those schools include the California Golden Bears, the Arizona State Sun Devils and the Washington Huskies. This is very reassuring for the Spartans, as they landed one of their top targets over three other reasonable competitors, especially Arizona State, which won the Big 12 last season and made the College Football Playoff.
Michigan State Spartans On SI recently caught up with Siale, who discussed multiple topics, including his love for Michigan State still standing strong and whether or not he will be visiting other programs or remaining loyal to the Spartans.
"I have had a relationship with Coach Legi (Suiaunoa) since 8th grade, when I first met him at a camp in Oregon," Siale said. "He was a big part of my decision," Siale said.
Siale doubled down on the strength of his relationship with Suiaunoa.
"Coach Legi, our relationship has grown so much throughout the years," said the prospect. "I also just clicked with the rest of the coaching staff when I went on my official."
Siale detailed when he felt like it was time for him to commit.
"It means everything," he said. "When I went on my official visit, everything felt right, and it just felt like I was home."
Will he be visiting other places, or is it time to shut down his recruitment? Siale gave an honest answer that should please Spartan fans.
"My recruitment is shut down. GO GREEN!!!" he said.
The Michigan State commit left off with one final message to the Spartans fan base.
"Thank you for all the love and support throughout the years. GOD IS GOOD!!" Siale said.
