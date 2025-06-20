REPORT: Evaluating Michigan State Commit Fameitau Siale
The Michigan State Spartans have been landing recruits left and right, as they continue on with a great month of recruiting.
One of the recruits who committed to the Spartans is Fameitau Siale. Siale is a defensive lineman/EDGE rusher from the state of Washington. The three-star prospect resides in Seattle and currently attends O'Dea High School. He holds offers from many top schools, including the teams he visited before committing to the Spartans: the California Golden Bears and the in-state Washington Huskies.
The commit is the second-highest-rated commit, and fans may not exactly know what they are getting out of the talented prospect. 247Sports' Greg Biggins shared an honest evaluation on the prospect that has already committed to the Michigan State Spartans.
"Siale is one of the nation’s top edge prospects and has some elite-level traits," Biggins wrote. "At a verified 6-foot-4, 255 pounds with a ton of length, including 34” arms, the talented athlete looks like a college player right now and still has plenty of room to add good weight."
Biggins would then discuss the speed that the talented commit brings to the table, not only with his feet but his hands, which is very much needed when it comes to being an EDGE.
"He’s extremely quick off the snap, uses his hands well, and has looked very good during 5v5 workouts this off-season," Biggins wrote. "Shows off a nice burst getting around the edge and plays a power game as well. Has some real suddenness and burst to him and shows the athleticism to be able to run down plays from behind. Strong at the point of attack, can disengage and is strong in run support."
Biggins believes that the talented commit doesn't just have a ceiling to play on Saturdays but also on Sundays in the National Football League.
"Extremely physical and is always in attack mode," Biggins wrote. "Add in a high level motor and a strong off the field work ethic and there is no question, Siale has an NFL ceiling if he maximizes his potential."
The Spartans will be looking to continue their dominance as they currently have 18 commits in their class, with the hopes of bringing more talented players to East Lansing.
