EXCLUSIVE: MSU Commit Kayd Coffman Recaps Official Visit
The Michigan State Spartans have been holding their own in the world of recruiting. Whether it is landing commitments in the 2026 recruiting class, or dominating the 2027, 2028 and 2029 classes, they have many talented traits that make them one of the better programs at recruiting.
One of the things that hasn't been talked about much is the way they can hold on to their recruits. One of the guys that they have done a great job keeping interested is the talented QB commit that they have, class of 2026 four-star Kayd Coffman. Coffman has been committed to the Spartans since February and has stayed true to his verbal commitment despite receiving an offer from Colorado and attention from other schools.
The talented prospect was on campus for an official visit this month. Coffman recently caught up with Michigan State Spartans On SI to detail his visit and many more details.
"The visit was awesome great spending even more time on campus," he said.
Coffman made sure to take it all in.
"I think the whole visit was just really a great time to understand that I’m home," he said.
There are many schools that have really looked to flip the four-star QB. Coffman was asked if this visit was reassuring. He responded with something that will make any Spartan fan smile.
"Yes! I’m home," he said.
The in-state commit from East Kentwood High School is looking to help improve the class. With that being his mindset, the first thing that comes to mind is peer recruiting. Many Spartan commits have the common goal of bringing the best of the best to East Lansing so they can get this train back on track.
"I think the next part of my recruitment is getting more guys committed and signing my letter of intent," Coffman said.
Coffman visited with several other prospects, including four-star wide receiver commit Tyren Wortham, who would flip from UCF. Coffman and Wortham are two of Michigan State's three four-star commits from the class of 2026, the other being offensive tackle Collin Campbell.
