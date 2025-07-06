EXCLUSIVE: '27 ATH Gomiller Breaks Down MSU Offer
The Spartans aren't afraid of recruiting the class of 2027, as they look to bring the best of the best to Michigan State.
One of the players they have recently been targeting is Ronnie Gomiller, an East St. Louis High School star who is an athlete and a two-sport star. The talented prospect recently caught up with Michigan State Spartans On SI to detail his Michigan State offer and much more.
"It’s truly an honor and definitely a goal of mine since starting my recruitment journey. Michigan State is a great school full of great players year after year," Gomiller said.
Which coaches is the prospect looking forward to building a relationship with the most? It isn't a specific individual.
"I’m looking forward to building a bond and relationship with every coach on the staff honestly," Gomiller said. "I feel like it’s better to learn and grow with every coach on the staff because you never know where coaches will end up over time. So I think it’s smart to build a relationship with them all and really get a great feel for how it would be if I played there."
Visiting can be crucial for a recruit. Gomiller does intend on making it out to East Lansing.
"I definitely plan on visiting as soon as possible," he said. "I just know with our season approaching I’ll have to schedule it ahead of time but I’m definitely looking forward to going back."
There are many schools that have started to stand out for Gomiller, who is starting to build his recruiting more and more.
"Right now, schools like Michigan State, Kansas State, Indiana, and Maryland are standing out to me," he said. "Mainly because of their constant communication and the team success they’ve had recently and even in the past. They’re all great programs."
Gomiller listed some Spartan legends he thinks of when he thinks Michigan State.
"I think of Michigan State, the first thing that comes to mind is La'Veon Bell, one of the best RBs the Pittsburgh Steelers have ever had," he said. "And because I’m a 2 sport athlete, I think of Magic Johnson and Draymond Green as well."
The Spartans are a top school in his recruitment, but where do they stand?
"The Spartans are definitely in my top 5 schools and destinations right now," Gomiller said. "Because of the environmental location and facilities. All top-notch and one of the best I’ve seen so far."
