EXCLUSIVE: MSU Target Jaxson Gates Gives Updates Ahead of Decision
The Michigan State Spartans have a huge day coming up very soon, as one of their remaining targets in the 2026 recruiting class is set to make his commitment decision. The decision comes after one of the Spartans' most successful recruiting month in recent memory. They landed a large majority of their class in the month of June, and they don't plan on stopping just yet.
The player who is set to announce his commitment decision soon is Jaxson Gates. Gates, a three-star cornerback from California, is a former Syracuse commit who visited many schools. Among the schools that have offered him, he officially visited Syracuse, Utah, BYU and the Spartans, of course.
Gates' decommitment from Syracuse came in the month of June as well, after his official visit to the Michigan State campus. He is set to make his commitment decision on Tuesday, with Michigan State, BYU, Utah and Missouri being in the mix following his decommitment.
After announcing his commitment date decision, the talented prospect and California high school cornerback caught up with Michigan State Spartans On SI.
"Since my OV Coach Blue and all the coaches have been keeping in contact, they definitely let me be a priority recruit for them and they’ve been letting that be known since day one," Gates said.
What is the trend of the schools that have been named as a finalist?
"All of my schools that are finalists for me have strong traditions and strong wedding traditions, which definitely play a part in my decision," Gates said.
Similar to other decisions that can be tough, Gates is going through and making sure this next program is the correct choice for him.
"This is the hardest decision of my life," he said. "To be honest, all these great coaches and great schools are recruiting me. It means a lot, but at the end of the day, and go to school."
The talented prospect detailed what will determine his decision.
"The deciding factor in my decision is the early impact," Gates said. "I wanna be a guy I can get on the field early and just relationship with the coaching staff."
The Spartans will show some hope in landing the talented prospect. They will have a tough battle with three very consistent programs that have been making Gates a priority. This will be something to watch ahead of his commitment decision on Tuesday.
