Spartans Land Another Edge Rusher From Class of 2026
A brief silence in Michigan State football recruiting has been broken.
Class of 2026 three-star edge rusher Chris Addison announced on social media on Thursday night that he has committed to the Spartans.
Addison chose Michigan State over UCLA, Arizona State, Florida State and Tulane. He was in East Lansing for his official visit the weekend of June 13.
The 6-5, 235-pound edge rusher plays for Franklin Parish High School in Winnsboro, Louisiana. He is ranked the No. 16 class of 2026 prospect in his state and the No. 52 edge rusher in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks evaluated Addison last month:
"Potential scheme-versatile defensive end who can play a hybrid edge role or play in a four-point stance full-time. Experienced on both sides of the ball as a big-play pass catcher with a 21.7 per catch rate across three seasons.
"Productive defensive standout the past two seasons (32 TFL, 13.5 sacks). Often plays in a two-point edge role, but legitimately 6-foot-3+ and 250 pounds with enough frame space to continue bulking. Functional athlete and fluid mover whose layered athletic profile shows in pads. Also plays basketball and throws the javelin. Still developing rush move set, but displays a consistent outside rip-and-dip weapon to run the arc.
"Can improve hand violence, but flashes some power and strength in traffic, including occasional stack-and-shed force vs. the run. Impressive ball skills on offense, where body control shows more consistently than defensive reps.
"Physical development in college S&C program could ultimately determine long-term position fit; regardless, projects as a potential high-major front-line defender with significant developmental upside that could go beyond college."
Addison's commitment to Michigan State marks the Spartans' 22nd from the class of 2026 and third edge rusher, joining Fameitau Siale and Cory House.
He was one of the last Michigan State targets from the class of 2026 who was uncommitted. This is another huge land for the Spartans, who surged in the month of June and have now carried the success from their official visits into July.
Addison is Michigan State's first class of 2026 commit this month. It landed 17 in June.
