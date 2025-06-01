EXCLUSIVE: Spartans Commit Joey Caudill Previews June Official Visit
The Michigan State Spartans are off to an impressive start on the recruiting trail in the 2026 class. They have already landed four commits in the class, which include Kayd Coffman (QB), Eddie Whiting (TE), Eli Bickel (OT), and Joey Caudill (TE).
Among the list, Caudill is the first commit in the class, as he committed to the Spartans on January 24th, 2025. Caudill is a Lexington High School tight end from the state of Ohio. Caudill is a 6-foot-5, 215-pound frame, and has remained loyal to the Spartans since committing. He ranks as high as the 1,005th-best prospect in the country, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
A big part of the recruiting process includes taking official visits to schools. Caudill is slated to visit the Spartans on June 13 as part of the official visit weekend that will be highlighted by a plethora of recruits. He is set to be joined by prospects such as Samson Gash, Arthur Scott, Dezyrian Ellis and many more top targets for the Spartans.
Caudill caught up with Michigan State Spartans On SI ahead of his visit.
"It’s great to be committed to a program that is so passionate about what they do and the brand they are building," Caudill said. "It’s super exciting to be a part of Spartan Nation, and I’m blessed to have the chance to be a Spartan."
There are many different things that recruits will have the chance to do on their official visit, as many regulations are unlocked during these visits that were held locked for unofficial visits. Caudill explained what he is looking forward to the most on his visit.
"I’m really excited to get a full tour of campus and the buildings on campus. I’m also very excited to get to put on the Green and White," Caudill stated in reference to being able to take recruiting pictures with the college jersey on.
Many recruits will look forward to spending time with a specific coach. While this is the case for the Michigan State commit, he is also looking forward to spending time with the rest of the staff.
"I’m looking forward to being able to spend a lot of time with coach (Brian) Wozniak (tight ends coach) and coach (Cordale) Gundy (assistant tight ends coach), as well as with the whole staff."
Despite being a commit, a big part of your task is to help convince more players to join the Spartans. This is something that Caudill is looking forward to on his visit, as he looks to search for the next Michigan State commit.
"I am definitely trying to get some guys to join Spartan Nation along with building relationships with all the other recruits there," Caudill said.
The Michigan State Spartans will be the only team to host the tight end prospect from Lexington High School in the state of Ohio. While anything can happen in recruiting, Caudill confirmed with Michigan State Spartans On SI that he is locked in with the Green and White. He also wants the fans to know that, as he leaves with a message to Spartan Nation.
"My message to Michigan State fans is that I’m 100% all in on Michigan State and being a part of this great program," Caudill said. "I believe in what this staff is building and the direction the program is heading. Go green!"
Stay up to date on all your Michigan State recruiting news when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
You can also find all our coverage when you follow us on X @MSUSpartansOnSI.