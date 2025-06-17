EXCLUSIVE: '27 Four-Star DL Talks Michigan State Offer, More
The Michigan State Spartans have offered many talented prospects in the 2027 recruiting class as they look to land some of the better recruits in the class, similar to what they are doing in the 2026 recruiting class as of late.
One of the players that they have recently been in contact with and have started to recruit is 2027 four-star defensive lineman Nate Kamba from Corvian Community High School in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Kamba ranks as the fifth defensive lineman in the class, per 247Sports as he follows behind Jamarkus Pittman, Jalen Brewster, George Toia, and Donivan Moore.
The talented prospect holds offers from many schools so far despite it being early in his recruiting process. Some of the schools that have offered him are North Carolina State, Florida State, South Carolina and Florida.
Kamba recently caught up with Michigan State Spartans On SI to detail where the Spartans stand in his recruitment, along with what the offer from Michigan State means to him.
"It feels great," Kamba said. "I am blessed to receive a offer from Michigan State."
Visiting can be a key part of a player's recruitment. This can be make or break for many, and luckily for the Spartans, Kamba isn't against visiting East Lansing.
"Yes I do (plan to visit) just to see what Michigan State is like and the history of the school, and how the campus is, and how they do things at football over there," said the prospect.
Many things can come to mind when a player thinks of a school, including the Spartans' "diverse campus life," because that is exactly what came to mind for the talented recruit.
"Diverse campus life, and nationally recognized academic programs," Kamba said.
Kamba acknowledged the group defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa currently has up front, as well as defensive coordinator Joe Rossi's unit as a whole.
"I feel like they will have a great defense line and just defense in general because that’s what they working on," Kamba said.
