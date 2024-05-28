EXCLUSIVE: Spartans Target Nolan Davenport Discusses Strengths
When Jonathan Smith and Michigan State make it their goal to re-establish the Spartans as a pre-eminent program in the Big Ten conference, both on the field and on the recruiting trail, they will encounter top-tier Midwest talent, such as Ohio offensive lineman Nolan Davenport.
Davenport is a high-grade three-star recruit, per 247Sports. His 89 grade earns him the value of a 90-grade four-star, per the site's explanation of grading.
As a top prospect, Davenport brings plenty to the field.
"I know I'm a hard worker, I do things right and I think football-wise, obviously, I think I bring elite size and elite athleticism to the offensive line," Davenport told Spartan Nation. "I know I'm gonna do everything right and push myself to the best I can be. Since I play at Massillon, we play much higher competition, so, I'd say one thing that [I] maybe get slept on sometimes is that as I play the higher competition, it might look a little sloppier sometimes, or it might look a little less fast or explosive. It might just look like a notch down, but it's realistically because I'm playing higher competition."
Davenport is an athletic 6-foot-6, 260-pound lineman. Though he will need to put more weight on his frame for the next level, Davenport's athleticism is what he believes makes him versatile.
"To be honest, I feel like I could play whatever [on the offensive line]," Davenport said. "I've never played center, so, obviously that would be a whole new thing for me, but I think I could play guard or tackle. Either side. I truly believe in whichever school I pick -- the coach is gonna do what's best for me and develop me to be the best I can be."
Davenport did not start playing on the offensive line until his junior year at Massillon Washington High School -- he was originally a tight end. His coach mentioned the idea of moving to the offensive line.
"I was still at tight end but I was working with the offensive lineman, kind of 50/50," Davenport said. " ... Then, unfortunately, our left tackle got hurt, so they needed me to step up and play [offensive] line. I'd say it went pretty well ... I fell in love with offensive line."
The offensive line is now Davenport's home as a football player. While he said playing tight end for so long was a detriment in that he is still working on his pass protection, it did benefit his game in some aspects.
"It helped me learn how to grow into my body and use my athleticism to my advantage," Davenport said.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.