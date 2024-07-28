EXCLUSIVE: The Coach That Made the Biggest Difference in Top Jonathan Smith, MSU Football Commit's Recruitment
CORONA, Cal. -- Cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin has had a recruiting class to remember. He played a huge role in securing three-star cornerback Aydan West, who was a late offer. Just a month to work with. West is now a future Spartan.
Martin had even more time to work on three-star cornerback LaRue Zamorano III, a player that checked just about every box for what Martin likes in a prospective cornerback. Just how long? Since Zamorano was in the ninth grade.
Zamorano is now the Spartans latest addition to the 2025 class, having committed on Saturday.
Zamorano spoke glowingly in the past about the coach. Zamorano previously told Spartan Nation the bond Martin developed with his family, namely his father. When Spartan Nation traveled to Corona, California for Zamorano's commitment, he reiterated how important Martin's bond was.
"He had his eyes on me [when I was] in eighth grade. So when he got the chance to take a shot at me in the ninth grade, he pulled the trigger," Zamorano told Spartan Nation. "Coach [Martin], he like an uncle to me, I look up to him, he's got kids out [in the NFL]. Developed them and everything. I can't wait to do our thing at Michigan State."
Zamorano's parents, LaRue and Brittani, shared similar feelings for the cornerbacks coach.
"I feel comfortable handing my little nest [off] ... to get him to where he needs to go next. And his relationship with Coach [Martin] is like, I don't even got to worry about it," LaRue said.
Brittani felt peace in knowing that her son would be taken care of at Michigan State.
"To know that, No. 1 that he was comfortable, he didn't want to come home. No. 2, I knew that they would take care of him because of how they took care of me. He is my child, he is an extension of me. So if you can take care of me, and I don't play football, then it showed me how much more would you do in the event that he wasn't well," Brittani said.
Martin has landed three cornerbacks in the 2025 class -- George Mullins, Aydan West, and Zamorano.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.