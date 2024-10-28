EXCLUSIVE: The Connection Between Elite Spartans Targets
Olentangy has two top 2026 prospects patrolling the second and third levels of their defense. Four-star safety Kaden Gebhardt and high three-star linebacker CJ Sanna both have offers from the Michigan State Spartans, and for good reason.
Both have more than enough tools and measurables for major Division I Power Four college football. Gebhardt is the No. 17 safety in the class, per 247Sports, and Sanna is No. 32 at the position of linebacker. Both bring a big presence and physicality.
I talked to both prospects, who share a deep connection. They told me they have played together since the fourth grade.
"We have chemistry," Sanna said. "That's one of my guys where, no matter what goes on on the field, I know he's got my back. I miss a tackle, he's going to be right there behind me. I fall down, that kid's gonna pick me up. He's a great teammate, he's a great buddy, and ever since we were little we always talked about 'Oh, where do we want to play in college in the future?' And the fact that we've gone out and done this and have the opportunity to play big Division I football, it does mean something."
Gebhardt said it's been fun finding so much success. The magnitude of the moment is not lost on the blue-chip safety.
"We've been talking about this since probably middle school about playing together in college," he said. "And we're getting a chance to, now."
The two were at Wisconsin this weekend for the down-to-the-wire clash between the Badgers and the Penn State Nittany Lions, who narrowly avoided the upset. Gridiron dreams coming true are what make the college football world so special.
Such situations like this are a long shot, though.
So when two childhood friends and teammates have the chance to become Spartans, Badgers, Nittany Lions, or Hawkeyes together -- how can one not be romantic about America's game?
Both have been in contact consistently with the Spartans, who consider the two genuine top priorities. For good reason. Sanna, who has an incredible football IQ, broke down to me what he felt Gebhardt does best.
"That kid, he's a dawg. He trusts his eyes, he's fast, he's physical, if I was a receiver I would not want to run anything over the middle. Because every slant route, every in I've seen on that kid, they end up on their back with the ball in the air," Sanna said. "He's one physical dude. Even our defensive line will tell him in practice he needs to chill out, because if he doesn't see a hole -- he'll make one."
Gebhardt, speaking of Sanna, touted his teammate's meteoric rise. Sanna received six Power 4 offers in the month of September alone and has quickly become one of the fastest risers in the class. This reporter thinks that Sanna will get a fourth star by the time his senior season rolls around.
"Just him playing physical and fast with the size he has, I think that's really blown up," Gebhardt said. "He's just making plays all over the field. He's sideline-to-sideline. It really helps him a ton. ... He's a leader on the field. That stands out a lot. And the way he plays the game, every rep you know it's going to be 100 percent."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation.
