EXCLUSIVE: Where Does Jonathan Smith, MSU Football Stand With Ohio WR Target
Michigan State wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins was one of the mainstays from before Jonathan Smith arrived in East Lansing. Keeping Hawkins was one of the best decisions Smith could have made.
Hawkins is a great developer of talent (see Green Bay Packers star Jayden Reed, blossoming Minnesota Vikings weapon Jalen "Speedy" Nailor, and Buffalo Bills top draft pick Keon Coleman) and a prolific recruiter.
For the 2025 class, Hawkins was able to capitalize on a hot official visit cycle and land two three-star wide receivers in Ohio's Braylon Collier and Texas' Charles Taplin. A target that Hawkins will be looking at for the 2026 class is Ohio wide receiver Justen Hodge, of Mentor.
I spoke with Hodge, who told me that he was offered by former Spartans interim head coach Harlon Barnett. When Smith entered the picture, he visited Hodge at his school.
"They came into a weight room lifting session, [the new staff]," Hodge said. "They came in and watched me work out. I haven't spoken to them since. [Smith] said he liked what he saw in the weight room and just throughout my workout. ... He was a real laid-back type of coach. I had a great conversation with him; he is great to talk to, and he's very smart and knowledgable about the game."
For the Spartans, Hawkins could again be the X-factor in Hodge's recruitment.
"He talked to me about some of the guys he has coached, and I think his track record is something that really stands out to me," Hodge said. "Just hearing the guys he's coached and where they are now, it stands out. It seems like he really knows what he is talking about because he is getting these guys to the NFL."
It is long past June 15, when the direct contact period was open for 2026 recruits. Hodge discussed how much his recruitment was blown up (not uncommon among recruits of his caliber) when the clock hit midnight. For Hodge, it brought clarity in the recruitment process.
"I can tell like who is really interested in me. People were checking in a lot, saying things," Hodge said. "You can just feel it when they are sending stuff out -- Is it a bunch of spam or are they really interested? Really actually having conversations with me, talking to me, are they really communicating a lot. Do they know what's going on in my life, my career? Some coaches will text me, 'Hey I just saw that touchdown nice job' -- that's how I know it's really genuine, that they're interested in me."
