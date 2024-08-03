Jonathan Smith, MSU Football Make Move For In-State DB
The Michigan State Spartans have had a successful recruiting class when it comes to in-state recruiting under head coach Jonathan Smith. Smith's goal of recruiting the Midwest is his top priority. The Spartans have 10 commits from the Midwest so far.
Looking ahead to the 2026 class, the Spartans have targeted a host of top talent from the state of Ohio -- linebackers, defensive backs, and offensive linemen. When it comes to the Spartans' home state of Michigan, a place where they have landed seven recruits in 2025, things have been a little quieter. Top tight end targets like Jack Janda and Lincoln Keyes have received much attention.
The Spartans are expanding their outreach in for the Michigan 2026 class by offering defensive back Amir Morelan on Thursday. The 6-foot-2, 175-pound defensive back fits the prototype for Demetrice Martin's preferred cornerback -- long and physical. The Port Huron Northern product has four other offers so far, from Penn State, Toledo, Central Michigan, and Bowling Green.
The Nittany Lions seem to be the school that Morelan has shown the most interest in. He has visited several times, per 247Sports. Morelan attended a Penn State White Out game and enjoyed himself. Morelan said the Nittany Lions were "definitely an option" for him.
"They made me feel very comfortable like family," Morelan said.
Smith has established the Spartans on the recruiting trail in Michigan in just a short span of time. He has been impressed with the amount of talent in the state.
"[I've] been impressed with the high school coaches, the schemes, how much they give to the game, help develop their programs they run. I've been impressed with that," Smith said at Big Ten Football Media Days. "I think there's good talent in the state, that stands out."
The pitch Smith has used? A combination of prior success at Oregon State and looking ahead with Michigan State.
"They're always looking into your background and your approach," Smith said. "And not just myself, this staff and what they have been able to develop as individuals, as players developing and going to play at the highest level in the National Football League. From a program side, the approach and the day-to-day development on and off the field. What we deeply believe in and how we're going to do it at Michigan State, speak deeply into Michigan State's tradition, passionate fanbase, the resources, the location, the conference."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation.
