Michigan State Commit Sees Ranking Increase After Committing to Spartans
Michigan State and Coach Jonathan Smith made a strong recruiting push in June, hosting many official visits and offering scholarships to talented players nationwide. As Coach Smith and his coaching staff increased their recruiting efforts, one of their primary focus areas was recruiting players from Michigan to create a strong foundation for rebuilding Michigan State football.
One of the in-state players Smith and Michigan State were able to sign was defensive lineman Derrick Simmons. A native of Frankenmuth, Michigan, the three-star defensive line recently visited Michigan State and committed to Smith's program in late June. Since then, his national ranking increased considerably.
According to 247Sports, Simmons' ranking jumped from outside of the top 1,300 players to the 530th-best player in the nation. Along with a significant jump nationally, Simmons is now ranked as the ninth-best player from Michigan in his class and the 57th-best defensive lineman in the country.
Smith and his coaching staff have prioritized three-star athletes on their offensive and defensive lines. Overall, they plan to recruit and sign three-star athletes and develop them during their time in East Lansing. Most players Smith and his coaching staff have landed have been three-star athletes.
The coaching staff’s plan would theoretically allow them to turn some of the three-star players they have landed into four-star athletes. Simmons is undoubtedly one of those players, as he now has an 88 rating. Simmons is one point away from being considered a four-star athlete, which would improve Michigan State’s recruiting ranking.
As Smith and his coaching staff continue their effort to get Michigan State football’s rebuild off on the right foot, they will depend on their recruiting efforts and their development skills as a coaching staff to help Michigan State’s football program return to national prominence. It is still very early in the process and there has not been a down of football played yet.
However, Smith and his coaching staff are seemingly on the right track. Time will tell if they are or not.
