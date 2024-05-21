Michigan State Makes 3-Star WR's List of Top Three Schools
Michigan State and Coach Jonathan Smith have been on a roll lately. However, they are not slowing down on the recruiting trail; they are just getting going.
Coach Smith and his coaching staff want to increase their presence on the recruiting trail to secure more commitments.
The Spartans lost many players to the transfer portal this season. Still, after signing multiple players and offering even more scholarships, Michigan State has five players committed to its 2025 recruiting class. The Spartans are looking to add to that number, spending plenty of time finding the players it thinks would fit well in its program.
Coach Smith and the Spartans have stayed consistent with the type of players for whom scholarships are offered.
Michigan State has been named as one of the final three schools for one of the best players from Ohio. Wide receiver Braylon Collier recently revealed the three schools he will choose to attend in 2025 -- Michigan State, Iowa and Iowa State.
Collier announced the final three on X, formerly known as Twitter.
According to 247Sports, Collier is the 129th-best wide receiver in the 2025 recruiting class and the 33rd-best player from Ohio. Michigan State offered Collier a scholarship earlier this offseason, and the recruit has set an official visit to Michigan State on May 31. He has visits set up with Iowa and Iowa State in June.
Coach Smith has continued to stay active on the recruiting trail, and it has started to pay off for the Spartans. As he looks to turn around Michigan State football, Coach Smith will lean on the lessons he learned while turning around his alma mater, Oregon State, to help him through what he will face in East Lansing. The Beavers were in rebuild mode when he took over there, and he began turning their program around in less than three years.
The Spartans have an uphill battle in Coach Smith’s first few seasons. However, it is a long-term battle Michigan State’s football program can win. Rebuilding a college football program takes years, but the years can be quick with the right recruits and coaching staff. Coach Smith hopes recruits like Collier will help quicken the rebuild of Michigan State's football program.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.