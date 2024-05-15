Michigan State Offers Scholarship to 3-Star Offensive Lineman
Michigan State and Coach Jonathan Smith have gotten on a roll in the recruiting trail and the transfer portal.
Although the Spartans have had many departures in the transfer portal, they have added a handful of players over the last week. Michigan State recently landed multiple three-star athletes and made a scholarship offer to another.
This recruit is different, as he has already committed to Big Ten opponent Wisconsin. Michigan State football is trying to lure the Dexter, Michigan native to East Lansing — much closer to home. Offensive lineman Cam Clark announced he had received a scholarship offer from Michigan State Tuesday morning on X, formerly known as Twitter. Michigan State could secure a significant building block for its future with Clark's commitment.
Clark is a three-star offensive lineman in the 2025 recruiting class. According to 247Sports' composite rankings, he is the 14th-best player from Michigan in the 2025 recruiting class, ranked as the 56th-best offensive lineman and the 805th-overall prospect in the 2025 class. Clark would represent a significant signing for Coach Smith and the Spartans because of his talent and the fact that he is an in-state recruit.
Clark would also be a great signing for the Spartans because they would be taking a commitment from Wisconsin, to whom Clark recently committed. He has also gained interest from other notable programs nationwide, such as Kentucky, West Virginia, Cincinnati and Minnesota. Clark would be an unexpected addition that could make up for one of the Spartans’ unexpected departures to the transfer portal.
Coach Smith has continued offering scholarships to three-star offensive and defensive linemen and has secured several signings. After a slow start to the recruiting process and losing over a dozen players to the transfer portal, Coach Smith and the Spartans have begun stringing a few small victories together in both areas. If they can land Clark and continue adding other players this offseason, they may be further along than initially thought.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.