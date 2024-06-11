Michigan State Offers Scholarship to Class of 2026 3-Star QB
Coach Jonathan Smith and Michigan State remain active on the recruiting trail. Coach Smith and his coaching staff have increased their recruiting efforts over the last few weeks, as the Spartans are a few weeks away from the official start of the Smith era in East Lansing.
Michigan State recently offered a scholarship to class of 2026 three-star quarterback Michael Clayton II. Clayton announced the offer on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday.
The talented quarterback already has many scholarship offers from other notable football programs nationwide. Clayton, a native of Sanford, Florida, is one of the best players available at the quarterback position in the 2026 class. He would be a welcomed addition to a Spartans team searching for additional talent.
While Michigan State likely has the starting quarterback position figured out for the next few seasons, they could undoubtedly use additional help at the quarterback position. According to 247Sports’ composite rankings, Clayton is ranked the 29th-best quarterback in the 2026 class and is listed as the 351st-best overall player.
Many other schools are offering scholarships. According to 247Sports, more than 20 programs extended scholarship offers to Clayton.
Michigan State will have its work cut out. Some of the other schools that have offered him a scholarship include Arkansas, Auburn, Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Louisville, Maryland, Miami (FL), NC State, Ole Miss, Pitt, Purdue, Syracuse, UCF and Virginia Tech.
Michigan State arguably has one of the best situations of all the schools listed above. The Spartans would likely see the field sooner at Michigan State than anywhere else.
While the Spartans are undoubtedly on the outside looking in, they need as much talent as possible. Securing a talent like Clayton would undoubtedly help them in the long term.
As Smith and his coaching staff execute the game plan they formulated earlier this offseason, they will need to add players to their 2025 and 2026 classes quickly. While Smith’s coaching staff danced around it as long as possible, the Spartans' following two recruiting classes are light on commitments. With June filled with many visits, the Spartans coaching staff has to have a breakthrough sooner or later in the recruiting cycle.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.