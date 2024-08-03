Michigan State Officially Offers 3-Star WR From Ohio
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith has begun following through on the process of solidifying Michigan State’s 2025 recruiting class.
As Coach Smith has already started preparing for Michigan State’s long-term future, the last few weeks have been filled with many scholarship offers being extended to recruits in future recruiting classes. He has already put some of the lessons he learned while helping turn around his alma mater’s football program over the last six years to use in East Lansing. Smith already has many players of various talent levels to help him rebuild Michigan State’s football program as he did Oregon State’s.
However, the waiting period to officially extend offers to players in the 2025 recruiting class has passed. Smith immediately began handing out scholarship offers to multiple players who committed to Michigan State’s 2025 recruiting class, including wide receiver Braylon Collier.
After visiting East Lansing in late May, Collier committed to Michigan State on June 7. The Sandusky, Ohio native chose Michigan State over Iowa, Iowa State and numerous Mid-American Conference schools including Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan and Western Michigan.
Collier recently announced his scholarship offer from Michigan State on X, formerly known as Twitter. According to 247Sports, Collier is ranked as the 139th-best wide receiver in the 2025 recruiting class. He is ranked as the 35th-best player from Ohio in the 2025 recruiting class. 247Sports' composite rankings have the wide receiver ranked as the 952nd-best player in the country in the 2025 recruiting class.
A pivotal piece of Smith’s efforts to rebuild Michigan State will be the offensive side of the ball, which he has already begun building out according to the vision he has in place for it. Collier is undoubtedly one of the better players in Michigan State’s 2025 recruiting class and is a player Smith expects to play a significant role in his offense once he arrives on campus.
Smith has nearly filled next year’s recruiting class with many athletes who are ranked with three stars, who he believes will be a vital part of the foundation he is building for Michigan State’s resurgence.
