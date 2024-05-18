Michigan State Sets Official Visit with 3-Star Defensive Lineman from Ohio
Michigan State football has taken a steady approach to the recruiting trail this offseason, but it has recently started to increase its efforts. Coach Jonathan Smith and the Spartans have gradually begun to see some success on the recruiting trail and are looking to build upon their recent signings with a few more. After making a few more scholarship offers, Coach Smith and his coaching staff have scheduled an official visit with a talented player from Ohio.
The Spartans have secured an official visit from edge rusher Cal Thrush, who was offered by Michigan State last week. The Columbus, Ohio native has set June 14–16 dates for his official visit to East Lansing. He announced the visit on X, formerly known as Twitter.
According to 247Sports, Thrush is a three-star athlete in the 2025 recruiting class and is ranked as the 90th-best edge rusher and the 1,253rd-best overall prospect in the 2025 recruiting class.
The Spartans are one of over 10 nationwide football programs offering Thrush a scholarship. According to 247Sports, the other schools include Buffalo, Army, Navy, Air Force, Toledo, Cincinnati, Ball State, Kent State and Miami (OH).
Coach Smith has made it a point to recruit three-star athletes, as most of the recruits that have signed with the Spartans are three-star recruits. He and his coaching staff have used the transfer portal to fill many of their skill positions but continue to use the recruiting trail to build their offensive and defensive lines with serviceable three-star athletes.
As the Coach Smith era begins in East Lansing, players like Thrush will be pivotal to the turnaround the new Spartans coach hopes to bring to town. Securing a commitment from Thrush would be another building block for Coach Smith and Michigan State, as they remain active on the recruiting trail.
Coach Smith has prioritized players like Thrust on the recruiting trail, seemingly basing the success or failure of his early recruiting classes on his ability to secure commitments from mainly three-star athletes. As the Spartans continue to rebuild, they must take full advantage of official visits by players like Thrust, as the early success of Coach Smith’s tenure in East Lansing depends on it.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.